Call Corona Helpline, get tuned to fax

J&K NHM befooling people

AKHIL MAHAJAN

JAMMU: As the country is gripped by panic over dreaded Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is making all out efforts to educate the public at large and taking all possible steps to counter the epidemic, the J&K National Health Mission (NHM) seems to be either befooling the public or showcasing its inefficiency and incompetence to meet the challenge.

Soon after the public announcement of establishing a helpline in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar in the Union Territory, the National Health Mission got flak from the people as the cell created at the apex level, named as UT level cell for J&K, turned out to be a fax number with nobody taking the calls.

Continuous fax beep was the response when STATE TIMES contacted the given landline number 0191-2549676 immediately after the announcement. Curious staffer again called the number and the stock response remained ‘fax beep’. And, since last evening at 6.42 PM till the filing of this report on Wednesday at 9.44 PM, the helpline was helpless to respond. Fax beep, all the time!

Repeated calls to senior officials of the National Health Mission by STATE TIMES got no satisfactory response. When verified on ‘true-caller’ the landline number 0191-2549676 turned out to be installed in the office of the ‘Health Minister.’ Ironically, this number has been widely publicized in the official handout and subsequently on the social-media. One wonders whether the landline number is installed in the closed room of the then Health Minister of Jammu and Kashmir or the current Advisor to Lt. Governor, incharge of health portfolio.

In the larger interest of panic ridden general public, this correspondent flashed a WhatsApp message of the ‘fax tune on helpline number’ to Director National Health Mission Bhupinder Kumar, who has been holding press briefings for the past two days to bring the matter to his notice for course correction. The response again was bizarre. He flashed back a message and deleted it in the split of a second.