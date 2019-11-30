Cake mixing ceremony held at Asia Hotel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Asia Hotel, Jammu is celebrating the age-old ceremony of cake mixing starts almost month before Christmas, believing on ritual the more you mix, the merrier will be feast and God will bless you very fruitful year ahead.

Chef Naresh Dabral said that the Mixing is an interesting array of fruits (raisins, glazed red cherries, orange peel, tutti-frutti, black currants, dates, dried apricots, figs and prunes), nuts (walnuts, cashew, almond flakes and pistachio) and spices (ground cardamom, cinnamon and cloves) went into a huge cauldron.

“Endless bottles of spirits and syrups like golden syrup or honey were poured into the mix while a number of gloved hands kneaded the concoction tirelessly.

The more to mix, the merrier the feast! The mixing is a ritual start of festive season; the cake will be prepared with this mix for Christmas Eve and this mix can use for round the year, we Hotel Asia family strongly believe and are proud of our cultural diversity, we wish that this Christmas and coming year would be full of happiness to all of our guests,” he said.

In the end, Ajay Peshin, HR Manager presented vote of thanks.