CADD employees deputation meets Director

JAMMU: A deputation of Command Area Development Department (CADD) Employees Association Jammu led by its President, Ghulam Mohd Milak met Director Command Area Development Department Jammu O.P Bhagat and discussed long pending issues of CAD borne employee.

The delegation apprised the Director about various issues and demanded conducting of DPC meeting, approval of Service Recruitment Rules in favour of CAD borne employees and adjustment of all CAD borne employees within the Domain of CAD Jammu. The Director CAD assured that their genuine demands would be addressed at the earliest.

The deputation comprised of Surinder Singh Vice President, Chaman Lal Verma General Secretary, Udhey Kumar Junior Agriculture Extension Officer, Vijay Kumar Field Assistant, Subash Chander Junior Assistant, Preveen Kumar Field Assistant, Raj Kumar Field Assistant and Bachan Lal.