Cables stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Cables of a company were stolen from the site in Domana area on Friday. As per the details, a complaint was filed by JTL Company that the cables of their company have been stolen from its site at Lale-da-Bagh area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
