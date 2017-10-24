Cabinet welcomes appointment of ‘interlocutor’

Dialogue need of hour: Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Cabinet welcomed appointment of Dineshwar Mishra to initiate a sustained dialogue with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The Cabinet observed that this was a long pending demand which will pave the way for a meaningful and sustained dialogue with various stakeholders and different sections of the society.

The Cabinet observed that the dialogue is the only way forward to address the issues in the larger interest of peace and stability in the State.

The cabinet further observed that the dialogue initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech that embracing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “Welcome the initiative of Union Government, appointing an interlocutor for leading a sustained dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu & Kashmir (sic).”

She said dialogue is the need of the hour and the only way forward.

“This dialogue initiative is in line with P.M @narendramodi’s 15th August speech na goli se, na gaali se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagaane se (sic),” she said referring to the prime minister’s remarks on Kashmir in his Independence Day speech.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh on Monday hailed Union Government’s initiative to appoint former IB Director, Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor to initiate dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that Government of India (GoI) has decided to start a sustained dialogue on Kashmir.

Former Intelligence Bureau Director, Dineshwar Sharma has been appointed as the representative of the GoI to initiate dialogue in State.