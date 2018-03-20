Cabinet to meet today; decision on CBI probe in Kathua case likely

Share Share 0 Share 0

Separate ADCs for Nowshera, Kalakote and Sunderbani on agenda

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The much awaited cabinet meeting scheduled to take place under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday is going to clear the air over perceived differences between the alliance partners BJP and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue of ordering CBI probe in the Kathua rape and murder case of minor girl is likely to figure in the meeting along with another most sensitive issue of district status/deployment of Additional DCs in Nowshera, Kalakote and Sunderbani, sources said.

Though the state government is shying away from fiddling with these issues yet due to aggressive posturing of the PDP, the BJP leadership is facing heat and feeling cornered.

In addition, the cabinet is also expected to take up the issue of promotion of senior police officers and appointment of new district chiefs.

The meeting, earlier scheduled to take place last week, was postponed in the wake of sudden development of ouster of Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from the council of ministers.

According to highly placed sources in the BJP, its senior cabinet ministers are expected to assert their authority during the meeting to clear the air vis-a-vis appointment of ADCs in Nowshera, Kalakote and Sunderbani independently and ordering CBI probe into Kathua rape and murder case. BJP’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav, during his recent visit to Jammu, had held closed door deliberations with the party legislators and senior BJP ministers while reviewing their performance during the first three years of rule in the state.