Cabinet to meet today

JAMMU: The State Cabinet scheduled to meet on Friday at civil secretariat Srinagar at 4:00 PM is likely to give its nod for approval for non-functional grade promotion of KPS officers.
The meet is also likely to clear career progression proposals relating to engineers of Power Development Department and accord sanctions for some approvals for Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.
Besides this, the cabinet may affect some transfers in police and civil administration.
