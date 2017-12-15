Cabinet to meet on Dec 21

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on December 21 (Thursday) at Civil Secretariat at 4:00 PM. Besides, some policy matters, the cabinet is likely to fill vacant posts in police and civil administration, sources informed.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Actor-writer Neeraj Vora dies at 54
‘Baahubali 2’ tops Google’s 2017 top trending search query
Lawrence to collaborate with ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director
Violence is not the way: Aamir on ‘Padmavati’
Priyanka Chopra receives Mother Teresa Memorial award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper