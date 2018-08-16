Cabinet to condole Vajpayee’s demise

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet will meet shortly to condole the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away this evening, official sources said.
As per convention, the Cabinet would pass a resolution condoling the demise of the BJP veteran.
When towering leaders pass away, the cabinet meets to condole their demise and pass a resolution. A brief moment of silence is also held.
The modalities about the funeral and the mourning could also be discussed. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I never announced a film with Shahid: Imtiaz Ali
Kareena Kapoor Khan to turn showstopper for Monisha Jaising at LFW Winter/Festive 2018 finale
Big B to guest star in Kajol’s ‘Helicopter Eela!’
Triple talaq against Indian Constitution: Shabana Azmi
I have always run away from labels, says Akshay Kumar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper