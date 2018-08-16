Cabinet to condole Vajpayee’s demise

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet will meet shortly to condole the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away this evening, official sources said.

As per convention, the Cabinet would pass a resolution condoling the demise of the BJP veteran.

When towering leaders pass away, the cabinet meets to condole their demise and pass a resolution. A brief moment of silence is also held.

The modalities about the funeral and the mourning could also be discussed. (PTI)