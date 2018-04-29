Cabinet reshuffle likely on Monday

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sat Sharma, Kavinder Gupta likely to be inducted as Cabinet Ministers; Sunil Sharma may be elevated; BJP can drop 2 more Ministers and induct two new faces as MoS

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: With the BJP having zeroed in on five contenders, including a sitting Minister of State, the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in Mehbooba Mufti’s coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to happen next week-most probably in the winter capital of Jammu on Monday.

Highly placed political sources in Jammu and New Delhi revealed to STATE TIMES that the BJP top brass, including President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have concluded the exercise of picking up nominees for five ministerial berths in Mufti’s Council of Ministers.

While as two of the BJP’s Ministerial berths have fallen vacant due to dismissal of Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, two of the party’s sitting Ministers are likely to be dropped to create room for two new faces. Until April 16, when Governor Narendra Nath Vohra dropped Singh and Ganga, BJP had its full quota of 11 Ministers, including Sajjad Gani Lone of Peoples Conference, in the Government. Eight of them were Cabinet Ministers and three Ministers of State (MoS).

“Swearing-in ceremony is most likely to be held at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Monday”, said a top-ranking political source. In that case, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who returned to Srinagar after Darbar Move on Saturday, could return to the winter capital either on Sunday or on Monday morning. Other Ministers, all from PDP, could also return to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

If these knowledgeable sources are to be believed, Bali Bhagat and Priya Sethi are likely to be dropped in the upcoming reshuffle. This will create space for induction of four new faces and elevation of one sitting MoS. According to these sources, BJP high command has decided to induct Sat Sharma (State President and MLA from Jammu West who got the highest winning margin in the 2014 Assembly elections) and Kavinder Gupta (Speaker of Legislative Assembly and MLA from Gandhi Nagar) as Cabinet Ministers. Besides, MoS Transport and MLA from Kishtwar Sunil Sharma is likely to be elevated to the Cabinet rank.

On the remaining two vacancies, BJP is likely to induct a Rajput as MoS. Of the three key contenders, Rajiv Jasrotia of Kathua and Shakti Raj Parihar of Doda have the advantage of being associated with BJP and RSS for a long time while as the sitting MLA of Ram Nagar, R.S. Pathania, was with Congress until a few years back. However, this potential vacancy will depend on the fate of Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat. One among Bhagat and former Minister of Irrigation Sukhnandan is likely to be installed as Speaker in place of Kavinder Gupta.

One among the party’s Scheduled Caste MLAs is also likely to be inducted as MoS. For this, MLA Samba Dr D.K. Manyal and MLA RS Pura Dr Gagan Bhagat are said to be the key contenders.

With these changes, BJP will fill up all of its 11 berths. However, sources close to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the seat created with the dismissal of former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu would continue to remain vacant as there were “too many contenders” for this berth. Currently PDP has 11 Cabinet Ministers, including Chief Minister and two Ministers of State (Asiea Naqash and Zahoor Ahmad Mir) in the Council of Ministers.

Sources in New Delhi insisted that the BJP leaders, who in the last two weeks kept lobbying for their induction or elevation and pleaded for tough stand against Chief Minister and PDP, were unceremoniously sent back by the BJP high command with the direction that they should not play any politics on situation developing in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of an 8-year-old Bakerwal girl in Kathua.

On April 13, Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga were forced to resign by the BJP high command. Subsequently, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti forwarded their resignations to Raj Bhawan and Governor Vohra accepted the same on April 16.

In order to clear decks for the Cabinet reshuffle, BJP State President Sat Sharma secured resignation letters from all of the BJP Ministers excluding Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh. As and when the oath-taking will take place, Governor will accept the resignation letters sent to him by the BJP State President through Chief Minister. Thereafter a swearing-in ceremony will take place and the new Ministers will be inducted.

Mufti, who took over as Chief Minister and succeeded her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as head of the PDP-BJP coalition, formed her government on April 4, 2016. On February 17, 2017, she re-inducted Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari into the Cabinet. Bukhari was among the four PDP Ministers (Altaf Bukhari, Javed Mustafa Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Abdul Majeed Paddar) of Mufti Sayeed’s government in 2015 who were not inducted by Mufti in April 2016.

Subsequently, on December 28, 2017, Mufti got back Javed Mustafa Mir and also inducted her brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti as Cabinet Minister for Tourism.

In a significant development, then Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu was dropped following his controversial remarks in New Delhi over the Kashmir issue. This was followed by equally unceremonious exit of Lal Singh and Chander Praksh Ganga on April 16.