Cabinet rejig: BJP faces uphill task in finalising list

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving cautiously ahead of recasting its new team in the Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Seven days have passed when media reports had claimed BJP ministers tendering their resignations ahead of rejig in the Council of Ministers in the wake of resignations of Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga over Rassana rape and murder case but so far the Chief Minister has not finalised any date for reshuffle. Reason her alliance partner BJP is facing an uphill task before finalising the names of new party ministers.

With just four working days remaining for the offices to closed down in the winter capital for Darbar Move, the State BJP Chief Sat Pal Sharma along with Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh and party’s Organisation Secretary Ashok Kaul on Monday went to New Delhi to hold discussions with the party high command.

The central party leaders Ram Madhav and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh are expected to join the meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday along with party Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna.

In all likelihood the names of new party ministers are expected to be finalised latest by Wednesday after which the office of Chief Minister would be informed about their readiness to go ahead with the formal oath taking ceremony.

At present three vacancies exist in the Council of Ministers, two from the BJP and one from the PDP and if BJP top brass finally decides to drop some of the sitting ministers, the new faces too would be administered oath of office. Though names of several senior party legislators are doing rounds yet the final selection would be made by the central party leaders after taking feedback from the State leaders. Party Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna, National General Secretary Ram Madhav and Organisation Secretary hold the key.

The BJP State unit is also facing precarious situation while balancing the power equation. Inside reports claimed as the image of the party has taken a major hit in the wake of political developments related to Kathua rape and murder case the party cannot afford to open Pandora’s box by annoying its mass leaders. Before finalising the names, the party is expected to give representation to the areas left out in the previous reshuffle and also include new faces in the team.