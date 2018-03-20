Cabinet promotes IAS, IFS officers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Cabinet has accorded sanction to the promotion of IAS officers of 1995 batch viz Rohit Kansal and Shailendra Kumar to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) of IAS with immediate effect.

Consequent upon their promotion to the higher grade of IAS, Rohit Kansal and Shailendra Kumar have been designated as Principal Secretaries to Government in their respective departments.

The Cabinet has also accorded sanction to the promotion of Dr T S Ashok Kumar, IFS to the posts of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in the pay scale of Rs 67,000-79000 (HAG) with effect from Rs09.02.2018 on proforma basis.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of five Directors including A K Gandotra, Mohammad Ismail Teli, Satvir Kour Sudan, Tariq Ahmad Khan and S Bilal Ahmad as Director Generals in the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department in the Super Time Scale of Rs 37,400-67000 with GP of Rs 10,000.

Cabinet approved re-designation of Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Director Youth Services & Sports J&K and Mir Tariq Ali, Director, Sericulture J&K, holding Super Time Scale of KAS, as Director Generals in their respective departments, till such time they hold these posts.

Cabinet also accorded sanction to the promotion of three Private Secretaries of J&K Head of Department (Gazetted) Service namely Mohammad Ayub Dar, Brij Krishen Bhat and Sat Paul Sharma as Senior Private Secretaries, in the pay band of Rs 15,600-39,100 with GP of Rs 6600 w.e.f 5.3.2018.