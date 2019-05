Cabinet portfolios announced; Amit Shah gets Home Ministry, Rajnath-Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry

Share Share 0 Share

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retain DoPT, Atomic Energy; all important policy issues and portfolios not allocated.

Amit Shah gets Home ministry, Rajnath gets Defence

Nirmala Sitharaman is Finance Minister, Prakash Javadekar gets Information and Broadcasting as well as Environment.

Ravi Shankar Prasad gets Telecom besides retaining his old portfolios of Law and I-T, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank to be HRD minister.

Nitin Gadkari to retain Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Dharmedra Pradhan to remain Petroleum Minister

Smriti Irani to be minister for Women and Child Development, Textiles; Piyush Goyal retains Railway: Rashtrapati Bhavan. S Jaishankar to be new External Affairs minister: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Ram Vilas Paswam to remain Consumer Affairs Minister while Agriculture goes to Narendra Singh Tomar who also gets Rural Development.

(PTI)