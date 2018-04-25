Cabinet okays 7th Pay Commission; death to child rapists

Share Share 0 Share 0

5 lakh employees to benefit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday approved implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations for its employees and pensioners with effect from January 2016.

There will be over 20 per cent hike in salaries of employees due to revised pay scales that are coming into effect from April.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting here today under Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The cabinet approved implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations for state government employees and pensioners, Finance Minister Syed Altaf Ahmed Bukhari told reporters.

The decision would benefit around five lakh employees and pensioners in the state, he said.

The financial implications of implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations would be Rs 4,201 crore annually while one-time arrears would cost Rs 7,477 crore top the exchequer, Bukhari said.

The state government employees can now draw the salary for the month of April 2018 as per the revised scales, he said.

For the purpose of implementation of the 7th Pay Commission Recommendations, basic pay as on December 31, 2015, of employees shall be multiplied by uniform factor of 2.57 and then adjusted in the matrix recommended by the Pay Committee.

The benefit of House Rent Allowance on revised pay shall be available from April, 2018 and all allowances except Dearness Allowance (DA) shall continue as before while DA from January, 2016 onwards shall be paid on revised pay on new rates to be notified by Finance Department, he added.

According to the decision, gratuity shall be enhanced from the existing ceiling of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh with effect from January 1, 2016, with increase in the ceiling on gratuity by 25 per cent whenever DA rises by 50 per cent as recommended by 7th CPC/ as per Central Government pattern.

The pensioners shall be given option to choose revision of pension by any of the two formulations suggested by the Pay Committee.



Ordinance approved Jammu: The Mehbooba Mufti government on Tuesday approved an ordinance providing death penalty to those guilty of raping children, a development that comes in the wake of massive outrage over the Kathua rape and murder case. Significantly, the government also shifted the ‘burden of proof’ on the accused, while bringing provisions to ensure time-bound fast track investigation and trial in such cases, a minister said. The Centre had also approved an ordinance to amend the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act only last week. In cases of rape, where the victim is a child up to the age of 12, we have provided for death penalty to those found guilty, Jammu and Kashmir Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan told reporters here on Tuesday. The state Cabinet, which met under Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, approved two ordinances to provide stringent punishment including death penalty for those convicted of rape of minor girls, the minister said. “One ordinance is the criminal law ordinance 2018, in which enhancement of punishment in rape victim cases is provided and the second is Jammu and Kashmir protection of children from sexual violence ordinance,” Khan said. We are amending the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) criminal procedure and evidence act, Khan, who flanked by State Finance Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, said. The second ordinance is aimed at checking offences against children up to the age of 16 and that is a special act we have brought in the shape of an ordinance today, he said. The government had specified in the ordinance that life means “entire life” in terms of punishment, the minister said. Earlier, the interpretation of life sentence was different, from 10 years to 16 years, now we have kept it in the law so that nobody can interpret it otherwise, he added. The government has changed the pattern of investigation and trial of rape cases in J&K would be fast-tracked, he said. “Only women police officers will investigate such cases and two months has been set as the time frame for completion of investigation,” Khan said.

We have fixed a six months period for trial, he added.

An appeal time of six months has been provided in such cases and it is to be decided within six months, he said.

In cases of fine imposed by the court, the new ordinance would direct that amount for the rehabilitation of the victims, unlike earlier when it used to go to the state exchequer, he said.

The trial will be in camera and bail provisions made tougher, he said.

He said child-friendly provisions had been brought through the second ordinance so that the victims are not harassed.

It is must for the courts to record the victim’s statement within 30 days, he said. “We have put in the ordinance that the burden of proof is on the accused. Accused has to prove that I have not committed crime,” he said.

This step has been taken in view of the Kathua rape and murder case by the Mehbooba Mufti government in J&K, he said.

The body of a girl, from the Bakerwal community, was recovered from a forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

The crime branch arrested 8 people including Juvenile and submitted charge-sheet in the court in Kathua on April 9. The trial has begun in the case on Monday last.



Arrears of pensioners shall be paid in cash in three six monthly instalments while arrears of all employees shall be drawn and credited to their G.P Fund accounts with moratorium of 3 years for withdrawal of same, Minister said.

However, there will be no moratorium for withdrawal in case of employees retiring up to March 31, 2021. The implementation of 7th pay commission recommendations for PSUs and autonomous organisations will depend on the availability of resources with the respective organisations, he added.

Regarding pay anomalies, the cabinet decided that the existing Pay Committee shall look into and address the issue of anomalies starting with the issue of anomalies of the Clerical Cadre, he added. The cabinet also approved a slew of administrative reforms to streamline the functioning at various levels in the government.

These measures include increasing working days and working hours for government business, putting in place system of automatic abolition of posts which are not filled for 3 years, establishment audit of all offices needs to be expedited to work out norms for optimal sanctioned strength of employees in all offices/ Departments across the State, making of illegal appointments of whatsoever nature (whether regular, adhoc or casual) by any officer be treated as major offence, Visitor Management System, particularly in Civil Secretariat to be streamlined, Drawl of pay by Drawing and Disbursing Officers in all offices to be linked to Biometric Attendance and objective assessment of skills and competencies required to be made.