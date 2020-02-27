Cabinet nod on adopting central laws in Concurrent List for J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to issue an order which will allow 37 central laws in the Concurrent List to be implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Last August, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories. The new territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh came into being on October 31, 2019.

An official statement later said all the central laws, applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before October 31, 2019 are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019.

“…It is necessary to adapt the central laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India,” it said.

The order will be issued under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the statement said. in-depth enquiry of encroachment on forest land and other public land; illegal change of use and misuse of the land; raising of illegal constructions; failure of the authorities to take action; fix the responsibility of the persons who were at the helm of affairs and were duty bound to and responsible for taking action; their failure to proceed in accordance with law on issues regarding several aspects relating to the illegal constructions compounding and misuse thereof and; any other illegality which is revealed during the course of the enquiry.