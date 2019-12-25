Cabinet nod for creation of Chief of Defence Staff post

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the charter of duties. The creation of a CDS, who will be above the three Service Chiefs, has been a long pending demand as part of higher level military reforms for a single point military advisor to the government.

“The Cabinet has approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff of the rank of 4-Star General with salary equivalent to Service Chiefs, and will head the Department of Military Affairs to be created under the Ministry of Defence and will function as its Secretary,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had approved the recommendations of the Implementation Committee headed by the National Security Adviser (NSA) on the role and charter of the CDS, defence sources said.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, who is set to superannuate on December 31, is the front runner for the post. Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane has already been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) to succeed Gen Rawat.