Cabinet meeting scheduled for April 16 postponed

JAMMU: The State Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday (April 16) at 4:30 PM at Civil Secretariat has been postponed. An order to this effect has been issued by General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday evening. The Cabinet meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on April 11. However, due to non-availability of Chief Minister and some senior ministers, the meet was rescheduled for April 16. Sources informed that notification for next date of meeting will be issued separately.