Cabinet meeting on April 16

JAMMU: The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on April 16 at Civil Secretariat at 4:30 PM. Earlier, the meet scheduled for April 12 was postponed due to non-availability of Chief Minister and other senior ministers. Reliable sources informed that the cabinet will discuss Darbar Move arrangements besides affecting some transfers in police and civil departments.
