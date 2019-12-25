Cabinet approves restructuring of Rly Board, merging cadres

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved restructuring of the Railway Board by downsizing its strength from eight to five including the chairperson, and merging its different cadres into a single Railway Management System, sources said.

Instead of Railway Board Members for Traffic, Rolling Stock, Traction and Engineering, the newly constituted Board will have Members for Operation, Business Development, Human Resources, Infrastructure and Finance, the source said.

Indian Railways will now have only one cadre — Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical.

The restructuring of Railways will end departmentalism, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, after the Union Cabinet approved the downsizing of the strength of the Railway Board from eight to five, including the chairman, and merging its different cadres and departments into a single entity.

“The restructuring will ensure end of departmentalism and smooth operations,” Goyal said.

Sources said this was done to ensure the end of turf wars among the different cadres and departments which was harming railway operations.

Restructuring of the Railway Board was also recommended by the Bibek Debroy Committee on Indian Railways in 2015.

The panel said in its report that the Indian Railways’ centralised structure and departmentalisation was adversely affecting the Railways’ work culture and narrowing its approach to department-specific goals.