Cabinet approves promotions of civil services officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday, accorded sanction to the promotion of IAS officers of 2005 batch to Selection Grade while three IAS of 2014 batch to Senior time scale. The IAS officers who got Selection Grade include M Raju, Manzoor Ahmad Lone and Bashir Ahmad Bhat w.e.f 01.01.2018 and IAS officers of 2014 batch including Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Rahul Yadav and Owais Ahmad to the Senior Time Scale w.e.f 01.01.2018. The Cabinet also accorded sanction to the promotion of IPS officers of 2000 batch of J&K Cadre viz S.P Pani, Basant Kumar Rath and Gh. Hassan Bhat to the Super Time Scale-(ii)-IGP-Level 14 in the Pay Matrix, with effect from 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of Deepak Kumar Salathia (IPS: 2004) to the Super Time Scale – (i) DIG w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the placement of officers of 2005 batch of J&K Cadre viz Rafeequl Hassan and Vijay Kumar in the Selection Grade of IPS w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of IPS officers of 2014 batch of J&K Cadre viz Amritpal Singh and Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy to the Senior Time Scale of IPS w.e.f 01.01.2018.

The Cabinet also accorded sanction to the promotion of Ravi Kumar Kesar to the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Head of Forest Force) in the Apex Scale of Rs 80,000 (fixed) w.e.f 01.07.2017.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of Manoj Pant, P.K Singh and B Sidhartha Kumar to the post of PCCF in the pay scale of Rs 75500-80,000 (HAG+) w.e.f 01.07.2017.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of B.K Singh, Jigmet Takpa, S.K Gupta, Sarvesh Rai, N.P Singh, Asaf Mehmood, Nissar Ahmad Darzi and A.K Gupta to the post of Additional PCCP in the pay scale of Rs 67000-79000(HAG) with immediate effect and S Senthil and Sameer Bharti to the post of Chief Conservator of Forests in the pay scale of Rs 34700-67000+10,000 w.e.f 27.04.2017 and 04.07.2017 respectively.

It also accorded sanction to the creation of eight posts of Principal Magistrates (Civil Judge Junior Division/Munsiff) in the PB Rs.(27,700-770-33,090) for eight Juvenile Justices Boards to be constituted at Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Kargil and Leh, in phase-I.

Cabinet approved creation of 02 posts of Sr. System Officer in the Pay band of 9300-34800+4200, 24 posts of System Officer in the pay band of 5200-20200+2400 and 48 posts of System Assistant in the pay band of 5200-20200+1900 for effective implementation of e-Courts Mission Mode Project.

The Cabinet gave nod to the creation (up-gradation) of two posts of Registrar Academics in Government Medical College, Srinagar and Jammu in the Pay Band of Rs 37,400-67,000+GP Rs 8,700 to the Pay Band of Rs 37,400-67,000+GP of Rs 10,000.