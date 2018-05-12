Cabinet abolishes stamp duty on property registered in name of women

Share Share 0 Share 0

Placement of JKPS officers in higher scales, engagement of 20,000 watch and ward staff in schools approved

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a significant decision, Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accorded sanction to the reduction in Stamp Duty and nil Stamp Duty in case the property is registered in name of the female member of the family.

The Cabinet approved levying of Stamp Duty @ 5% in the Urban areas and @ 3% in the rural areas, if property is registered in the name of male member of the family, levying of Stamp Duty@ 0%, if the property in both urban as well as rural areas is registered in the name of female member of the family.

The decision which is believed to encourage share of women in otherwise hugely male-dominated immovable properties sector was announced by chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on twitter “Pleased to announce that we have abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females. This incentive will encourage families to register their properties in the name of their sisters, daughters, wives and mothers.”

In another tweet, Mehbooba wrote that this is a token in respect of the share of women to the society, “Women, as of now own bare minimum immovable assets even after contributing the maximum to our society,” she added.

Though the property deals in the name of females were already subsidized by 25 percent, the concession upgrade will make it quite lucrative for women. Now there is a possibility of women getting into the real estate sector directly as well.

The waiver in the stamp duty is believed to change the equation and most of the deals would be done in the name of female members. This will add to the status, security and the overall economic stake holding of the women in J&K society.

In yet another decision, sanction was accorded to the notification of the Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) and its implementation in respect of members of the General Executive Cadre of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service (JKPS).

As per the scheme, a Junior Scale JKPS Officer in the pay band of Rs 9,300-34,800 with GP of Rs 4,800 with 10 years in the Junior Scale of KPS will be eligible for placement in the Time Scale (non-functional) of Rs 15,600-39,100 with GP of Rs 6,600 (pre-revised), after assessment by the Selection Committee. A Time Scale JKPS officer with four years service in the Time Scale will be eligible for placement in the Selection grade-II (non-functional) of Rs 15,600-39,100 with Grade pay of Rs 7,600 (pre-revised) after assessment by the Selection Committee. A Time Scale JKPS Officer with eight years of service in Time Scale may be considered for placement in the Selection Grade-I (non-functional) of Rs 37,400-67,000 with GP of 8,700 (pre-revised) after assessment by the Selection Committee. The scheme shall be operative from January 1, 2018.

It also improved implementation of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme in respect of the Gazetted Service of Engineering Departments.

The scheme will ensure a minimum of 3 Time Bound promotions in a span of 20 years for the members of J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Services.

The Cabinet authorised the Finance Department to notify the Scheme and issue necessary orders in this regard.

The Cabinet accorded sanction to the engagement of 10,000 Watch and Ward Staff each in the current financial year and next financial year by the School Education Department.

The engagement shall be made by the School Education Department after following proper and transparent procedure through a specially constituted District Level Committee within the next 45 days.

The Cabinet also accorded sanction to the up-gradation of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Rohama, Baramulla to the level of Sub-District Hospital along-with creation of 27 posts of various categories and up-gradation of PHC Kot Bhalwal, Jammu and PHC Achabal, Anantnag to the level of Sub-District Hospitals along with creation of additional 32 posts.