CAA will provide justice to persecuted refugees: Gupta

NOWSHERA: Senior BJP leader and former Vice Chairman State Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People, J&K Kuldeep Raj Gupta welcomed the decision of Narendra Modi Government for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and getting it passed in both the Houses of Parliament with absolute majority.

Kuldeep was addressing awareness programmes on CAA at village Sangpur and Chingus. He said that the Act will provide justice to families, who were kept deprived of citizenship rights, by successive governments. “Some political parties, for petty gains, are creating misunderstanding among people by saying that CAA is meant only for a particular community,” he alleged. However, in reality there is no such agenda, he said, adding that CAA is mandatory for the country because there are a lot of illegal migrants, who are continuously posing a threat to security and safety of nation.

“CAA would prove as a succor for all those minorities, who faced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and has nothing to do with Muslims of India. Modi Government has done a great service to the persecuted people, who have suffered immense tragedies in those countries,” said Gupta.

On the occasion, villagers thanked Kuldeep Raj Gupta for approaching Commissioner Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department for sanctioning Rs 40 lakh for protection of land near Jhulla Bridge, Chingus.

Others present on the occasion included Sarpanch Sonu Mirza, Mohd Bazir, Mandal Pardhan, Lovely Bakshi, Panch Naresh Kumar, Kalla Kumar and Ekta Devi.