‘CAA will provide dignified life to religiously persecuted minorities’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP leader, Raman Suri said that India has opened its doors for religiously persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries and paved way for their honourable and dignified life through Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. Since over seventy years, these people, who couldn’t leave Pakistan or Bangladesh in 1947, were being ill-treated and subjected to humiliation.

“In Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, there were no job guarantees for these people. Even when someone was working hard, his or her rising prospects were minusculed. Girls were being forcibly converted. Religious places were damaged, and a threat to life always persisted on these persecuted families. Narendra Modi government, by bringing in CAA to help persecuted minorities get Indian citizenship, has opened India’s doors for them,” Suri asserted.

Asking people to attend, in large numbers, Jammu Kashmir People’s Federation (JKPF) mega rally proposed for January 12, 2020 in Jammu in support of CAA, Raman Suri said that it will be an answer to all those divisive forces, who are hell bent to destroy Indian culture, its properties and are inimical to important process that is aimed at helping religiously persecuted minorities, who have none around the globe to look after them.

People with certain vested interests have created a mess in entire country by stooping low, spreading lies, enraging people against generous decisions of government and spreading communal tensions, said Suri. All this chaos will end once the provisions of CAA will be put before the public in JKPF’s mega rally at Parade Chowk on January 12, and once again such anti-social elements will be defeated, he maintained.