CAA will free Jammu from illegal immigrants

Jammu youth is seeing a silver-lining in the amended Citizenship Act, hoping to get rid of illegal immigrants, especially the Rohingyas, who are perceived as threat to national security and demography of the Temple City. They want its implementation, notwithstanding the protests of motivated elements including pseudo secularists, fundamentalists and urban Naxals. They are peeved over the gang-up of all these with a sinister motivation to destabilise the nation. They feel that CAA might be an excuse but the larger ‘provocation’ to them is one after another step being taken by Narendra Modi-led government to consolidate national integration at all levels.

Deepak Pandey, student, said that CAA will provide justice to minorities, who suffered great atrocities in neighboring countries since 1947 on basis of religion and took asylum in India, adding that the Act would grant them all citizenship rights under Indian Constitution.

He cautioned people of Jammu and Kashmir to stay away from the elements, which are misleading people about the Act and spreading rumours for their petty political gains, as this is not against any community living in India. He also appreciated the step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for welfare of migrated families who are living in India for the past so many years without proper citizenship rights.

Rajat, student, said that the amended Citizenship Act will pave way for betterment of minority families, who suffered mental agony in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan since 1947 on basis of religion and took refuge in India. It becomes imperative for everyone to understand that the Act only extends citizenship and doesn’t snatch anyone’s citizenship rights, he said, adding that a few political parties are spreading fear among citizens by linking CAA with NRC, which is yet to come, only for their vote bank. He condemned the violence and damage of government as well as private properties and appealed to the protestors to refrain from the senseless violence.

Shreya Bakshi, student, welcomed the amendment in the Citizenship Act which was brought with a view to provide justice to families, who were deprived of these rights by successive governments. She appealed to the protesters not to get misled by vested interests, which are spreading disinformation deliberately and indulging in false propaganda for narrow political gains. Expressing anguish and distress at large-scale violence by unruly protesters in many towns and cities of India, she hoped the illiterate protesters will realize that Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with any resident of India, irrespective of religious affiliations. The legislation will surely strengthen the country by stimulating set-up properly against anti-nationals, she said, adding that J&K will also get relief after getting rid of illegal foreign immigrants.

Danish Sharma, student termed the Citizenship Act as citizen-friendly legislation as it was amended not to target any community or snatch legal rights of any bonafide citizen. He condemned the ongoing violent protests in several parts of the country over the Act, terming these as shameful on part of protestors. He asserted that few political parties, having vested interest, are indulging in rumour mongering to spread hatred among different communities just to further their nefarious agendas. He said that CAA is the need of the hour to bring relief to the people who were facing harassment on religious grounds in the three neighbouring countries. He appealed to common masses not to get misled by politicians having vested interests, which are spreading disinformation deliberately for narrow political gains.

Nancy Sharma, student, resented over the wrong perception created over CAA by some political parties.

She said, “There is no special focus on targeting a particular section of society. However, it a misconception is being created in public that CAA is meant only for Muslim community. But the truth is that there is no such policy. CAA is mandatory for our country because there are lot of illegal migrants, who are continuously posing serious threat to the security and safety of nation. Moreover, they are illegally exploiting resources of our country which are meant for tax-paying public and citizens.” It is the duty of the government to enact laws that will protect India’s social fabric besides ensuring internal security and protecting its territorial integrity, she added.