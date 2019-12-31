CAA violence-manifestation of illiterate youth in universities going berserk

The shameful violence unleashed in cities and towns across India over Citizenship Amendment Act is not only a well orchestrated conspiracy stitched by the enemies of the nation with active collaboration of Jaichand’s in politics but also the manifestation of illiterate youth in universities, especially Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University. How come the so-called scholars did not understand the Act and decide for themselves whether it was against the bonafide citizens of the country, irrespective of religion. The Act is nowhere inimical to the bonafide citizens. If so why then such a hue and cry? Obviously the anti-national elements are out to defame this great nation in the comity of nations. This won’t work anymore, feel the Jammu youth.

Vikram, student asserted that Citizenship Amendment Act is not against Muslims or any other community in India. The opponents of the CAA and NRC are misinformed and do not want to talk or listen to the facts, he said, adding that it becomes imperative for everyone to understand that the Act only extends and doesn’t snatch citizenship right. He urged people of Jammu and Kashmir to thoroughly read the provisions of the amended Act and see for themselves that it not against bonafide citizens of India. He further appealed to people of J&K to generate awareness so that innocents are not made fodder for instigating communal divide.

Prashant Sharma, student said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is for protecting persecuted minorities of the three theocratic neighbouring nations as part of goodwill gesture but some political parties seem least bothered about their honour and dignity. They are much interested for their return to power corridor, he said while observing that a sinister campaign has been initiated by some parties to misled gullible population. He said that CAA does not gift citizenship to anyone, but works as life-saving measure for religiously persecuted minorities of neighbouring non-secular nations. He referred to the quote of Mahatma Gandhi, who in 1947 assured these minorities that they are welcome to India at any point of time, if they feel insecure in those nations.

Vivash Gupta, student expressed deep anguish and distress over the large-scale violence unleashed by unruly protesters in many towns and cities of the country. He cautioned people to remain vigilant against nefarious designs of elements with vested interest, who are hell bent to misguide them. He said that some anti-national elements keep provoking innocent people across the country on the name of religion and creating division for their petty gains. There is need to counter misinformation campaign initiated by anti-nationals besides putting facts before masses, as the Act only serves to grant and not to take citizenship from anyone, he added.

Gaurav, student, extended full support to CAA and NRC and condemned mass destruction of public and private properties by vested interests in political class. The self-centered political and other communal elements are instigating innocent people for their vote bank politics, he said and made a fervent appeal to the government to deal strictly with disgruntled elements, which are hell bent to disturb communal harmony and peace in the country. These forces, which have been politically marginalised for their misdeeds over the past seven decades, are now exhibiting their desperation and trying to hoodwink public opinion by indulging in falsehood, he added. Gaurav also expressed concern over the lead role being played by main opposition party in organising these violent riots.

Maheer Gujral, student, said that CAA is not against any particular community. The Act is meant to provide succour to the persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring nations comprising Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, he added. “Opposition is spreading lies and misleading members of a particular community, who are living peacefully in the country since 1947,” he said.

He further added that the Act is very much in the interest of the country and its bonafide citizens, irrespective of caste, creed, colour or religion. He appealed to the people to be part of national agenda for making India a strong and vibrant nation.

Inderjeet Singh, student hailed the visionary steps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in leading the country to new heights. He appreciated historical steps like demonetisation, abolishing triple talaq, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Ram Mandir issue etc, taken by Modi Govt which created history. Modiji has proved to be the most selfless leader with all encouraging attributes”, he said, adding that the Prime Minister has secured overwhelming and unprecedented support during parliamentary elections earlier this year. He said Modiji has a dream to bring India on top of the world-list and is striving hard in this direction. “Innocent people of country are being misled by some parties and without understanding the consequences, they have started opposing his policies. I suggest all the opposition leaders to sensitise the people and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that we can see India as the most developed and powerful nation in the whole world,” he maintained.