CAA for persecuted minorities, in spirit of Bharat: Ashok Kaul

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Citizenship amendment Act (CAA) is for the persecuted minorities, and the constituent of those minorities are facing grave threats, episodes of which are known to all, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, while he chaired series of meetings in connection with the Jana Sampark Abhiyaan of BJP started at National level by the party in to educate the masses and to aware the general public about the CAA.

Ashok Kaul chaired the meetings in Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua and Samba along with party State Vice-President Pawan Khajuria, State Spokesperson & former Minister Priya Sethi, former Ministers Ajay Nanda, District Presidents and other senior party leaders.

Ashok Kaul, CAA is in the interest of all those in minorities who are facing religious persecution in the country like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and has nothing to do with the Muslims of India and Modi government has done a great service to these persecuted people who have suffered immense tragedies in those countries. The recent show of intolerance by Pakistan on revered Sikh Shrine with the muteness on the part of Pakistani administration is a testimonial to the fact and the need to implement the act.

Kaul, said that the CAA Act is in the greater spirit of Bharat that has remained the core of “Vasudev Kutumbhakam”. He said that India has given to persecuted refugees in history and will provide to those in dire need in the future also and there is absolute no need to do anything sort of petty politics on the issue.

Kaul, said that that the BJP is organizing various mass programmes to highlight the positive aspects of CAA and its historical relevance. He blamed various disruptive forces for the present turmoil in various cities, who cannot withstand the positive changes in the Nation and asked the party activists to aggressively counter the negative agenda of those forces.

Meanwhile, other BJP senior leaders also conducted public and activists meeting in various parts of the region to educate the general masses about the CAA Act.

BJP State General Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh addressed a programme conducted in connection with mass awareness on CAA organized by Kashmir Displaced District. BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi addressed series of programmes conducted in connection with CAA at Rajouri. Party State General Secretary Sunil Sharma addressed series of programmes conducted in connection with CAA at Ramban and Kishtwar. BJP State Secretary Arvind Gupta addressed meeting at Jammu

BJP State Vice-President Parmod Kapahi addressed a programme conducted in connection with mass awareness on CAA at RS Pura. Former MLAs Rajiv Sharma & Dr. Krishan addressed a programme conducted in connection with mass awareness on CAA at Akhnoor. Koshal Kotwal addressed a programme conducted in connection with mass awareness on CAA at Doda. Former MLC Pardeep Sharma, Sunil Gupta and others addressed a programme conducted in connection with mass awareness on CAA at Poonch.

BJP Anusuchit Jaati (SC) Morcha also conducted a massively attended programme at on CAA at Sri Partap Singh Pura (Lalyana) of Bishnah Mandal. The Programme was attended By BJP Ex. Mandal President Narayan Dutt, Bishan Choudhary, State General Secretary SC Morcha Dharminder Kumar, Morcha District President R.S. Pura Nagar Mal. The leaders also prompted the masses to give Missed Call on 8866288662.