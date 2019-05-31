C. Phunsog appointed first VC of University of Ladakh

Share Share 0 Share

state times news

SRINAGAR: In an important decision which will ensure speedy establishment and kick start of the functioning of the University of Ladakh, Governor, Satya Pal Malik (Chancellor of the University) has approved appointment of C. Phunsog, IAS (JK:1972) (Retd.) as the first Vice Chancellor of University of Ladakh.

C. Phunsog, has an illustrious career of around three and a half decades to his credit, having served in various capacities at senior levels both at central and the State. He has the rare distinction of having remained the Chief Secretary of the J&K State, Home Secretary of the State, besides Advisor to the J&K Governor and Minister (Economic) in the High Commission of India. An erudite, polished bureaucrat of highest administrative acumen, coupled with rich experience, his appointment shall enable speedy establishment and functioning of the University of Ladakh with desired outcome.

The Governor has also approved appointment of Imteeaz Ahmad Khan Kacho, an officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service as Registrar of University of Ladakh.

Governor has also approved appointment of Prof, Deskyong Namgayal I/C Principal, GDC, Leh as the Controller of Examination, University of Ladakh.