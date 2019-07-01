BYS Jammu honours Karyakartas

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Yog Sansthan on Sunday honoured all the Karyakartas who volunteered and guided the Yog Sadhana on the eve of International Yoga Day at various locations of the State.

In a function held at Yog Ashram, Gole Gujral here on Sunday, I.D Soni, renowned educationist and Commissioner J&K Scouts and Guides was the Chief Guest who lauded the efforts of the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan.

In his welcome address, Satya Pal, President BYS said that Sansthan is a non-sectarian, social, cultural and non-profit making organization, serving the humanity/aspirants both within and outside India for more than 52 years now.

In J&K, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Gole Gujral is running 120 Yoga Sadhana Kendras in and around Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba, he said adding that yoga at these centers is taught free of cost by expert volunteers of the Sansthan.

These classes are attended by a large number of people, both men and women, of all age groups on regular basis, he added.