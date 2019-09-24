Bypoll to Satara LS seat on Oct 21

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that bypoll to the Satara Lok Sabha seat will be held on October 21 along with the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The decision to hold the bypoll was taken after the Bombay High Court decided on an election petition on Satara Lok Sabha elections. The order reached the Commission on Monday.

Satara MP from Nationalist Congress Party Udayanraje Bhosale had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from Lok Sabha.

The counting will take place on October 24 when assembly election votes will be counted. (PTI)