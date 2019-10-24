BWWA conducts civic action programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) Jammu conducted a civic action programme at Home for Handicapped, Udhaywala here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of BWWA President, Rajni Jamwal.

During the programme, BWWA President along with other members including Pinky Singh, Rimple Singhla and Alka Upadhyay distributed bed-sheets, blankets, fruits and sweets among Divyang children. It is pertinent to mention here that the Home for Handicapped is running with help of Red Cross society Jammu. Specially-abled children from various areas of Jammu & Kashmir live in the home. BWWA is committed to hold such types of initiatives for welfare of society. Speaking on the occasion, Rajni said that BWWA is a non-profit organization, which trains and assists wives of BSF personnel in areas such as skill generation, education of children, career counseling, health, lifestyle, housing for widows, introducing new opportunities/ avenues to wives of BSF personnel as well as children besides sharing and resolving their problems so that wives of BSF personnel should not feel loneliness.

R K Khajuria, Secretary of Home for Handicapped and Satish Sharma, Joint Secretary expressed gratitude towards BSF for organising the programme for welfare of differently-abled children.