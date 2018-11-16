BVM Amphalla students shine in Netball game

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Principal of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Amphalla, facilitated students of Netball game who participated in the State level Inter-province Netball Tournament held at Anantnag from October 4 to 7, 2018. The event was organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K.
Ravindejt Rigzin and Jaiveer were members of Netball team from Jammu Province who played the game well and help Jammu province team to defeat Kashmir Province team in an exciting final held on October 7, 2018, State Level Championship.
The students are being trained by and under supervision of Akash, an international Player and reputed Coach of Netball game.
