Busy politicians had no time to pay last respect to the martyr

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: More than 24 hours after a BSF Head Constable RP Hazra was martyred in unprovoked ceasefire violation along the International Border in Samba Sector of Jammu Frontier, none of the Cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister spared some time to pay homage or even post a tweet acknowledging his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The same leaders, however, found enough time to tweet about their daily activities and post their pictures on their social media pages.

In contrast to this, the Legislative Assembly, throughout the day on Wednesday, witnessed pandemonium in the House over the issue of debating civilian killings in the Kashmir valley.

Legislators belonging to the opposition parties, Congress and National Conference exhausted their maximum lung power to attract attention of the Speaker to initiate hour long discussion.

But when it came to paying homage to the brave soldier, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, none of the leaders could utter even few words, condemning the act of unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan rangers.

On Thursday when the mortal remains of the brave soldier were dispatched to his native district in West Bengal, DGP police Dr SP Vaid and senior BSF officers paid solemn tributes to the martyr at BSF headquarters in Paloura.

None of the ruling party legislator turned up to pay respect to the martyr ahead of his last journey back home. This is not for the first time elected representatives have skipped such events. In the past also they had skipped such occasions and stayed away from paying tributes to martyrs.