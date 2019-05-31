Business re-allocated to EC members of LAHDC Kargil

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Chairman/ Chief Executive LAHDC, Kargil on Thursday
re-allocated the business of Executive Council among four Executive Council
members.
“In pursuance of the powers vested in me under section
33 (2) of the LAHDC Act 1995, the business of the Executive Council is hereby
re-allocated among its member for convenient transaction of office business of the Executive Council LAHDC, Kargil,” said Chairman/ Chief
Executive LAHDC, Kargil in the order. Executive Councilor Aga Sayeed Mujtaba
has been allocated the business of Social Welfare, Horticulture, Handloom and
Amimal and Sheep Husbandry Department; Executive Councilor Aga Syeed Abass
Razvi has been allocated the business of Road and Buildings, Mechanical, Food
Civil Supplies and CA, Industries & Commerce, Co-operative and Fisheries
& information; Executive Councilor
Er Punchok Tashi has been allocated the business of Rural Development and
Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Handicraft and Zanskar Affairs; and Executive
Councilor Mohd Ali Chandan has been
allocated the business of Health, Revenue, Agriculture, Forest & Soil
Conservation Forestry, Wild life and Industrial Training Institute.
