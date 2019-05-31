Business re-allocated to EC members of LAHDC Kargil

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman/ Chief Executive LAHDC, Kargil on Thursday re-allocated the business of Executive Council among four Executive Council members.

“In pursuance of the powers vested in me under section 33 (2) of the LAHDC Act 1995, the business of the Executive Council is hereby re-allocated among its member for convenient transaction of office business of the Executive Council LAHDC, Kargil,” said Chairman/ Chief Executive LAHDC, Kargil in the order. Executive Councilor Aga Sayeed Mujtaba has been allocated the business of Social Welfare, Horticulture, Handloom and Amimal and Sheep Husbandry Department; Executive Councilor Aga Syeed Abass Razvi has been allocated the business of Road and Buildings, Mechanical, Food Civil Supplies and CA, Industries & Commerce, Co-operative and Fisheries & information; Executive Councilor Er Punchok Tashi has been allocated the business of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Handicraft and Zanskar Affairs; and Executive Councilor Mohd Ali Chandan has been allocated the business of Health, Revenue, Agriculture, Forest & Soil Conservation Forestry, Wild life and Industrial Training Institute.