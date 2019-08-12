BUS RIDE & HUG

What a bus ride and a hug seen as a short-lived thaw in stormy relations between India and Pakistan today has widen the wedge. It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who took a bus to Lahore in 1999 and hugged his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif leaving an endearing image that symbolised hope in bilateral ties. Vajpayee had made a significant diplomatic breakthrough and travelled on a bus from Amritsar to Lahore with a delegation that included the likes of Bollywood legend Dev Anand, writer Javed Akhtar and cricket icon Kapil Dev. The move was hailed as the dawn of a new era in Indo-Pak relations. “I bring the goodwill and hope of my fellow Indians who seek abiding peace and harmony with Pakistan… I am conscious that this is a defining moment in South Asian history and I hope we will be able to rise to the challenge,” Vajpayee had said upon arrival at Lahore to a rousing welcome. After talks between the two prime ministers, the Lahore Declaration was signed, under which, among other things, it was agreed upon that the two sides were fully committed to undertaking measures to reduce risks of accidental or unauthorised use of nuclear weapons. However, the bonhomie between India and Pakistan did not last long as just months after the visit the Pakistan Army undertook a covert operation to send its troops into Kargil in Jammu & Kashmir that led to a limited conflict that Pakistan lost. Vajpayee’s contribution to Indo-Pak ties was something that speaks for itself as “he took a great deal of initiative in bringing the two countries into closer proximity with each other”. It was during Agra summit when hope for a elusive peace was seen very near with Prime Minister Vajpayee invited the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf to India for a two-day summit meeting in 2001. However, the talks ended without an agreement and the long-running dispute over Kashmir was seen as the main reason for the deadlock. Except Vajpayee no Indian political leader could endear Pakistan audience so much that at times it showed Kashmir and peace would be resolved but till date the issues remained elusive and the Delhi-Lahore bus too has been suspended.