Bus involved in hit & run case seized

KATHUA: Police acting swiftly in a hit and run case seized a Volvo bus within hour of incident. As per the details, incident took place on National Highway near Chadwal when a Volvo bus (RJ18PB-0251) driven rashly and negligently hit an unidentified pedestrian, who died on spot, and escaped from the spot.

Police team of Police Post Chadwal led by SI Ashwani In charge Police Post Chadwal acted swiftly on the incident and seized the bus within hour of the incident from NH Londi Morh. The body of deceased was later shifted to Sub District Hospital Hiranagar. Police registered a case FIR no 268/2018 U/s 279/304A RPC.