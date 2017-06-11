Burglary case solved, two held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police claimed to have solved burglary case within 24 hours by apprehending two burglars and recovering Rs 1,31,500 from their possession.

According to report, on 9th June 2017 one Krishan Lal, son of Gouri Shanker, resident of Ward No 11, Bishnah, lodged a written complaint that some unknown persons entered his house and decamped with cash worth Rs. 3,70,000 after breaking the lock of a trunk.

On his compliant, a FIR No 125/17 was registered at Police Station Bishnah and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, several suspects were rounded up and two of them namely Aman Kumar, son of Mohan Singh and Sachin Sharma, son of Billu Ram, both residents of Sarore confessed the crime. Police recovered Rs. 1,31,500 from the house of one Aman, after their disclosure whereas rest of the amount has been spent by accused persons.

The arrest and recovery was made by Inspector Prithpal Singh SHO Police Station Bishnah under the close supervision of Surinder Choudhary, SDPO R.S Pura and Romesh Chander Kotwal, SP Hqrs, Jammu.