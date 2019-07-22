Burglars make abortive attempt for theft

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: An abortive attempt was made by the burglars by breaking shutters of Mahajan Karyana Shop to commit burglary but they could not succeed.

The shopkeeper in the morning noticed the attempt of theft made by burglars in which they broke the shutter but failed to commit theft. The people however took a strong notice of frequent attempts of the burglars and police not being able to trace them out.

They said that there are cases where thieves successfully committed the thefts but none of these cases have been solved.

They demanded that the police should increase security in the market.