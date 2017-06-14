Burglar held, stolen ornaments recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police arrested a burglar and recovered stolen property worth lakhs on his instance in Uri area of Baramulla District.

Police Station Uri received information from one Vinod Kumar, son of Chaman Lal, resident of Lagama Uri, a teacher by profession, that on 3rd June 2017 during day time some unknown persons barged into his house and stole golden ornaments worth Rs 5 lakhs. Accordingly, a case FIR number 28/ 2017 under Section 454, 380 RPC was registered at Police Station Uri and investigation was set in motion.

During investigation, Police Station Uri rounded up number of suspected persons for questioning and after strenuous efforts, got some clue about involvement of one Ajeet Kumar, son of Somnath, resident of Lagama Uri.

The subject was arrested and during questioning, he confessed about the crime. Stone studded gold ornaments were recovered on his instance, a police official said.