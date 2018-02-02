Bullion, wholesale markets remain shut due to ‘bandh’

New Delhi: Bullion and wholesale commodity markets were closed here today as traders went on a two-day ‘Delhi bandh’ to protest against ongoing sealing of business establishments in the city.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a bandh on February 2 and 3 to protest against ongoing sealing drive in the city. (PTI)
