Bukhari raises concern about J&K residents stranded in China

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Former Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to evacuate the residents of Jammu and Kashmir particularly the students and business community stranded in China following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Raising concerns about the lives of J&K residents especially the students and business community who sought his help, Bukhari talked to the External Affairs Ministry in Government of India urging them to make special arrangements for their safe evacuation.

He exchanged the particulars of 32 students stranded in Hubei province of China, which is the epicenter of the virus outbreak with the Ministry of External Affairs and demanded their airlifting by charting a special flight.