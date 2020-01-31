Bukhari led J&K delegation to call on PM, HM for statehood demand

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir citizens led by former state minister, Syed Altaf Bukhari will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to press for restoration of statehood and domicile rights. In this regard, a meeting of senior political leaders, academicians, legal luminaries and social activists was held in Jammu on Thursday, a spokesman of the group said in a statement issued. It was unanimously decided that the group, led by Bukhari, will call on Modi and Shah and press for resolving issues like restoration of statehood and domicile rights for land and jobs, he added.

The meeting also took stock of present socio-economic and political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on the need to provide people with a viable, democratic political alternative, the spokesman informed. Hectic deliberations were also held to reach out to people to mobilise a democratic grass-root movement aimed at developing strong local structures on ground level, the spokesman said. During the course of meeting, two committees were also set-up, he said.

The meeting also underlined the urgent need for release of all political prisoners, including three former chief ministers, who are under detention in Jammu & Kashmir and rest of the country. Taking serious note of the economic situation, the members demanded immediate relief for agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, tourism, hoteliers and other related sectors.