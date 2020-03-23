Bukhari demands free ration for BPL, restoration of 4G internet

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Expressing serious concern over widening social and economic divisions that is making infectious virus deadlier across the world, Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday emphasised upon the need for a Community Based Disaster Management (CBDM) to stem spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the Central Government to provided free ration for BPL besides restoring 4G mobile internet in J&K at the earliest.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari appealed his colleagues and cadre to work together for assess vulnerability of people in their respective areas and respond accordingly to mitigate economic impact of COVID-19 in their immediate neighbourhoods.

“Due to virus spread, consequences of inequality further deepened, thereby pushing many burdens on underprivileged and marginalised sections of the society and lower economic strata. We should not expect everything from the government and should instead adopt a community based approach to tackle this pandemic,” Bukhari observed.

He said that the community based disaster management warrants the affluent classes of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and mitigate the impact of identified hazards of the deadly coronavirus, and respond and rehabilitate their neighbours who are in dire need of help. “Social distancing does not mean that we will take care of our families alone while sitting indoors. In these hard times, we should not forget our social and moral responsibility to look after our poor neighbours whose livelihood has got worst hit by the mandatory restrictions imposed by the Government,” the JKAP president remarked. He said that there is a dire need to reach out to daily-rated workers, daily wagers, ITI-skilled labourers, casual labourers, construction workers, vendors, and other sections of the society, whose livelihood has been badly affected by the lockdown. “

Bukhari demanded that all BPL beneficiaries be given free ration by the government through Public Distribution System and the government must ensure that the ration is home delivered to these families in order to prevent jumbling at Government depots and fair-price shops across Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKAP President also urged the central government to restore high speed mobile internet (4G) services in Jammu and Kashmir so as to enable people to keep themselves updated with government advisories on prevention of COVID on real time basis.