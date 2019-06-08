Budhwani residents meet PHE officers, seek regular water supply

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Residents of Ward 10 Budhwani Samba on Saturday met officer of the PHE Department Samba regarding the shortage of water.

A delegation of the residents of Ward no 10 Budhwani Samba under the leadership of Ramesh Gupta District President Shiv Sena met with officer of the PHE Department Samba and apprised him that they are not getting people water supply. Local resident Chanchala Devi, Taro Devi, Kanta Devi, Gayatri Devi, Raj Kumar and Sanjay Kumar told that after three to four days, the department is supplying water in their area

JE Dinesh Singh Bilowria listened their grievances and assured them the problem will resolves soon as possible.