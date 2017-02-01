Latest News
Budget will usher in new era of progres: Shah

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    misra

    Budget provisions are eyewash. It will further increase black money donations. Why entitled, why not compulsorily cheque or digital payments only to political parties. Till now also AAP was accepting digital / cheque money. In fact political parties should be made to pay income tax on their receipts and not a single rupee should be received in cash by them. Govt should provide No exemption to companies or individuals on donations to political parties.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper

Desktop Version Mobile Version
Optimization WordPress Plugins & Solutions by W3 EDGE