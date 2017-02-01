Budget will usher in new era of progres: Shah

New Delhi: Hailing the budget, BJP President Amit Shah today said it is aimed at all-round development with sops for the youth, women, farmers, the poor and middle class and that it will usher in a new era of progress.

He also called historic the announcement to restrict cash donation to Rs 2000 to a political party from one source, saying it will bring transparency and cleanliness in political funding and expressed hope that all parties will welcome it.

“It is a budget aimed at all-round development. On the one hand it is pro-village and pro-farmers and on the other it also provides new possibilities for youths willing to strike out on their own. It has given relief to middle class and will also help realise the dream of the poor and lower middle of owning a house,” he told reporters.

Despite its sops for various sections of society, the budget seeks to keep fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent which is laudable, he said, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“Outlay of 10 lakh crore for agriculture credit, micro irrigation fund of 5000 crore, increase in PM Fasal Bima Yojana will all help the farmer. Increased allocation for MNREGA at 48,000 crore, from Rs 37,000 crore earlier, will help create assets in rural India.

“The Prime Minister’s and Finance Minister’s focus on providing social security, health care and affordable housing for the poor and underprivileged is laudable. Tax concession provided to middle class, who earn between 2.5 lakh-5 lakh will go a long way in improving their spending,” he said.

Citing the increase in budgetary allocation to Mudra scheme to Rs 2.44 lakh crore, he said it will be a fillip to entrepreneurs. He also praised hike in defence spending and proposal to establish two new AIIMS.

PTI