Budget will boost India’s development in 21st century: PM

PM lauds the Union Budget 2019-2020

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Friday lauded the Union Budget 2019-2020, as the budget for building New India.

In a statement after the presentation of the Annual Budget 2019-2020 by the Finance Minister in the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that budget will strengthen the poor and will create a better future for the youth of the country.

Highlighting the potential benefits of the budget, PM said that the budget will accelerate the pace of development in the country and will greatly benefit the middle class. “The budget will simplify the tax processand help in modernizing the infrastructure in the country.”, PM said.

Shri Narendra Modi said that the budget will strengthen the enterprises as well as the entrepreneurs. He said that the budget will further increase the participation of women in the development of the country. The budget has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India, PM added.

The Prime Minister termed the Annual Budget 2019-2020 as a budget full of hope.He said that the budget will boost India’s development in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister said that the Union Government has taken all round steps for the empowerment of poor, farmers, dalits, oppressed and the underprivileged sections of the society. He said that this empowerment would make them the powerhouse of the country in the coming five years.The country will get the energy to fulfil the dream of a five trillion dollar economy from these empowered sections, PM added.