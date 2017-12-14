Budget Session of J&K legislature from January 2

Legislators asked to send Questions, Bills, Resolutions

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature will begin on January 2, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said on Wednesday.

Governor N N Vohra has summoned the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to meet at Jammu winter capital on January 2 at 1100 hours, the spokesman said. The period of the Budget Session was yet to be decided.

“We have not yet decided the period of the Budget Session. The decision will be taken by the government,” Speaker of J-K Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, told PTI.

The governor has urged members of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to assemble in the Central Hall for his address to both the Houses.

After the said address, each House of the legislature will meet as a separate body at the time to be specified by the respective presiding officers, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in connection with the ensuing Budget Session of the State Legislature, the Secretary Legislative Assembly called upon all the members of the house to send not more than 10 starred and 10 un-starred questions in relaxation of Rule 32 of the Rules of procedure and conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by or before December 20, 2017.

The members have been asked to send not more than five Bills in relaxation of sub rule (3) of Rule 65 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by or before December 20, 2017.

The members have been further asked to send not more than four Resolutions in relaxation of Rule 174 of the Rules of procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by or before December 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council also requested the Members of the House to send not more than 13 Starred and seven un-starred questions for the ensuing Budget Session 2018.

As per a Bulletin issued by the Secretary LC, the members have been asked to send the questions by or before December 22, 2017, in relaxation of rule 33 and sub-rule (3) of rule 41 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council.

The Members have also been requested not to send more than two Bills and two resolutions by or before December 22, 2017.