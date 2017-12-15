BUDGET SESSION: Mehbooba asks parties to keep political differences aside

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday made an appeal to all the political parties to work together to ensure efficient session by keeping all their political differences aside.

The appeal came ahead of month-long Budget Session of the State Legislature, starting from January 2.

“Looking forward to a productive winter session of the J&K assembly starting on Jan 2nd 2018,” Mufti wrote on micro blogging site Twitter.

`She further said, “We all must put our political differences aside & work together to ensure an efficient session.”

Governor N N Vohra has summoned the State Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to meet at Jammu on January 2, 2018, at 1100 hours.