#Budget Highlights 2018-19
Darbu announces one per cent DA for employees
Group medical insurance for 4.5 Lakh govt employees, 1.5 Lakh pensioners
Group insurance policy also covering five members of a family
Drabu also announces group medical insurance for working journalists
Seventh pay commission from April 1 , 2018
Special incentives for employees serves in rural areas
Power amnesty. To small scale industrial units
MLA /MLC can propose 50 boys and 50 girls for educational tour
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Anushka’s ‘Pari’ to release on Holi
Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech sparks talk of 2020 campaign
”Padmavat” to release on January 25
Akshay not bothered with possible clash of Padman, Padmavati
Ansari wins Best Actor in TV Series – Musical/Comedy at Globes
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper