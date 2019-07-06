Budget against farmers’ aspirations: BKU

Muzaffarnagar: The Union Budget does not fulfil farmers’ aspirations and is silent on the issue of agri loans which has led to many farmers ending their lives, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National President Naresh Tikait said Saturday.
He added that the hike in petrol and diesel prices will raise the input cost for the agriculture sector.
Farmers facing the burden of loans have been neglected in the Budget, Tikait said. (PTI)
