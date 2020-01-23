Budgam police arrests two drug peddlers, psychotropic substances seized

200 LPG cylinders meant for black marketing also seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Budgam arrested two drug peddlers and seized psychotropic substance from their possession. Also, 200 LPG cylinders were seized before being transported for black marketing.

Officers at a checkpoint established near Kawoosa intercepted an Alto vehicle bearing chassis number D97761 and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Nazir Ahmad Khan and Ashiq Ahmad Shergojre both residents of Kawoosa Khalisa. Officers also recovered 550 bottles of Rexorid and 1200 Capsules of Spasmoproxyvon from their possession.

Case FIR No. 08/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Magam. They have been shifted to Police station Magam where they remain in custody. Further investigation into the matter is going on.

Separately, police party from P/S Budgam at a checkpoint seized 4 load carriers loaded with LPG cylinders. The s LPG cylinders were being transported for black marketing.

Case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation initiated.

Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood. Community members can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue.